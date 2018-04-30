Shania Twain Set to Host New Singing Competition 'Real Country' with Jake Owen!

Shania Twain is teaming up with Jake Owen this summer for a brand new singing competition called Real Country!

The eight-episode series is scheduled to air later this fall on USA Network and it will spotlight the traditions, songs and themes of specific country genres.

During each hourlong installment of the series, Shania and Jake will hand-select emerging solo artists, duos and groups to perform in a showcase. The best artists from each will then perform in a grand finale for the chance to be crowned one of country music’s next breakout acts.

“It’s been an incredible year for me, releasing my new album and coming back to country music,” Shania said in a statement (via RollingStone). “I feel it’s time for me to add my own support in finding our greatest undiscovered talent. It’s beyond thrilling to be leading the charge with Real Country and I’m on a mission to find artists who will keep country music diverse and dynamic. The kind of diversity that inspired all of us.”

Pictured: Shania spotted making her way out of the NBC studios after performing on the Today show in Rockefeller Center on Monday (April 30) in New York City.