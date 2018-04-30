Top Stories
Mon, 30 April 2018 at 6:12 pm

Sienna Miller Runs Into Pregnant Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy in NYC

Sienna Miller Runs Into Pregnant Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy in NYC

Sienna Miller bumped into Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy while out in the Big Apple!

The 36-year-old American Sniper actress spotted the couple – who recently announced that they are expecting their second child together – while stepping out on Monday (April 30) in New York City.

If you didn’t know, Sienna and Claire co-starred in 2007′s Stardust.

The group, who also happened to run into each other last week, was all smiles as they caught up.

Claire covered up her baby bump in a tan coat.

Congrats again to the happy couple!
Photos: Backgrid USA
