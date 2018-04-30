Taylor Swift Hosts a Pool Party on Day Off from Tour Rehearsals

Taylor Swift is just days away from launching her Reputation Tour and she hosted a pool party on Sunday (April 29) on her one day off from rehearsals!

The 28-year-old singer invited over her dancers, musicians, and other crew members to enjoy a fun party to enjoy some relaxation before they travel the world.

Taylor introduced fans to many of her dancers, including Jazz, who is the “baby” of the group at just 18-years-old.

A bunch of Taylor‘s dancers jumped into the pool from the balcony and she captioned the clip with a lyric from “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”… “jump into the pool from the balcony.”

Taylor‘s tour kicks off on May 8 in Arizona!