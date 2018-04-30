Taylor Swift Will Be Using This Piano for Two 'Reputation' Tour Songs

Taylor Swift is sharing more news about her upcoming Reputation Tour set!

The 28-year-old “Delicate” singer has been letting fans in on one new tidbit every day leading up to the tour.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

“Hey guys, it’s eight days ’til tour, and I told you I was gonna start showing you some stuff, so I’m gonna show you the piano I’m gonna be playing on tour,” she says in her latest Instagram Stories.

“She’s so PRETTY,” she adds while panning the camera to a gorgeous piano.

Taylor also revealed that she’s using the piano for two songs in her set – one of them is from Reputation, and the other is an older song, though she didn’t clarify which.

ICYMI, Taylor recently threw a pool party on her day off from rehearsals!

See the screenshots below…