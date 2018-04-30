Top Stories
Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018: Top 8 Athletes Revealed!

*NSYNC Reunites to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 11:57 pm

Taylor Swift Will Be Using This Piano for Two 'Reputation' Tour Songs

Taylor Swift is sharing more news about her upcoming Reputation Tour set!

The 28-year-old “Delicate” singer has been letting fans in on one new tidbit every day leading up to the tour.

“Hey guys, it’s eight days ’til tour, and I told you I was gonna start showing you some stuff, so I’m gonna show you the piano I’m gonna be playing on tour,” she says in her latest Instagram Stories.

“She’s so PRETTY,” she adds while panning the camera to a gorgeous piano.

Taylor also revealed that she’s using the piano for two songs in her set – one of them is from Reputation, and the other is an older song, though she didn’t clarify which.

See the screenshots below…
