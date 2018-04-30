Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid &amp; Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 12:31 pm

Tiffany Haddish's 'The Last O.G.' Gets Renewed for Second Season!

Tiffany Haddish's 'The Last O.G.' Gets Renewed for Second Season!

Tiffany Haddish keeps it chic and sophisticated while posing for photographs at the For Your Consideration Red Carpet Event for TBS’ Search Party and The Last O.G. held at Steven J. Ross Theatre on the Warner Bros. Lot on Sunday (April 29) in Burbank, Calif.

The 38-year-old actress was joined at the event by Search Party‘s Alia Shawkat and John Early, and moderator Jack McBrayer.

It was recently announced that TBS has renewed both The Last O.G. and Search Party for new seasons, according to Variety.

“We couldn’t be prouder of these two comedies and that they’ve been recognized by critics and audiences alike for their uniquely hilarious points of view in a very crowded field,” said Brett Weitz, executive vice president of programming for TBS. “We truly believe ‘The Last O.G.’ and ‘Search Party’ are two of the best shows on television.”
Just Jared on Facebook
tiffany haddishs the last o g gets renewed for second season 01
tiffany haddishs the last o g gets renewed for second season 02
tiffany haddishs the last o g gets renewed for second season 03
tiffany haddishs the last o g gets renewed for second season 04
tiffany haddishs the last o g gets renewed for second season 05
tiffany haddishs the last o g gets renewed for second season 06
tiffany haddishs the last o g gets renewed for second season 07
tiffany haddishs the last o g gets renewed for second season 08
tiffany haddishs the last o g gets renewed for second season 09
tiffany haddishs the last o g gets renewed for second season 10
tiffany haddishs the last o g gets renewed for second season 11
tiffany haddishs the last o g gets renewed for second season 12
tiffany haddishs the last o g gets renewed for second season 13
tiffany haddishs the last o g gets renewed for second season 14
tiffany haddishs the last o g gets renewed for second season 15
tiffany haddishs the last o g gets renewed for second season 16
tiffany haddishs the last o g gets renewed for second season 17

Credit: Rachel Murray; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alia Shawkat, Jack McBrayer, John Early, Tiffany Haddish

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr