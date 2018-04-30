Tiffany Haddish's 'The Last O.G.' Gets Renewed for Second Season!

Tiffany Haddish keeps it chic and sophisticated while posing for photographs at the For Your Consideration Red Carpet Event for TBS’ Search Party and The Last O.G. held at Steven J. Ross Theatre on the Warner Bros. Lot on Sunday (April 29) in Burbank, Calif.

The 38-year-old actress was joined at the event by Search Party‘s Alia Shawkat and John Early, and moderator Jack McBrayer.

It was recently announced that TBS has renewed both The Last O.G. and Search Party for new seasons, according to Variety.

“We couldn’t be prouder of these two comedies and that they’ve been recognized by critics and audiences alike for their uniquely hilarious points of view in a very crowded field,” said Brett Weitz, executive vice president of programming for TBS. “We truly believe ‘The Last O.G.’ and ‘Search Party’ are two of the best shows on television.”