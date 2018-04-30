Tonya Harding Will Make You Believe with 'DWTS' Night One Performance (Video)

Tonya Harding shows off her grace during her performance on night one of Dancing With the Stars: Athletes on Monday (April 30) in Los Angeles.

The former figure skater mentioned in her per-performance package that while she will be able to take parts of her figure skating skills onto the dance floor, she was not known for being graceful. Well, she figured out how to find that grace just in time!

Tonya scored a 23 out of 30 points and earned one of the top scores of the night. She did a Foxtrot set to the tune of “When You Believe.” Despite being one of the top scorers, she was in the bottom three, though thankfully was safe.

Watch Tonya‘s performance with partner Sasha Farber below.