Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 9:10 am

Tristan Thompson Breaks Social Media Silence After Khloe Kardashian Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson broke his social media silence after his cheating scandal just before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True Thompson, who was born earlier this month.

If you missed it, the 27-year-old basketball player was caught allegedly cheating on Khloe just days before she was due to give birth.

On Sunday evening (April 29), Tristan returned to Instagram for the first time to post about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ win in game seven of the NBA quarterfinals.

“WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN #OnToTheNextOne,” Tristan posted on Instagram. As you can imagine, lots of fans are sharing their thoughts about him in the comments on the post.
