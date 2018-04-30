Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid &amp; Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 11:50 am

Verne Troyer's Death Certificate Lists Cause of Death as Deferred

Verne Troyer's Death Certificate Lists Cause of Death as Deferred

Verne Troyer tragically passed away on April 21 at the age of 49.

Now, TMZ has obtained a copy of his death certificate and the cause of death has not yet been listed and has been deferred.

Verne‘s team alluded to his cause of death in the statement they released to announce his passing.

Verne‘s body was cremated, and his remains will be sent to his home state of Michigan.

Our continued thoughts are with Verne‘s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Verne Troyer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr