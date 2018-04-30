Verne Troyer's Death Certificate Lists Cause of Death as Deferred

Verne Troyer tragically passed away on April 21 at the age of 49.

Now, TMZ has obtained a copy of his death certificate and the cause of death has not yet been listed and has been deferred.

Verne‘s team alluded to his cause of death in the statement they released to announce his passing.

Verne‘s body was cremated, and his remains will be sent to his home state of Michigan.

Our continued thoughts are with Verne‘s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.