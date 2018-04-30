Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 12:34 pm

Victoria Beckham Shares Video of Her Son Cruz Singing to Her!

This is too cute!

Victoria Beckham has shared an adorable video of her 13-year-old son Cruz Beckham singing a song to her.

“And I miss you, girl, like sunlight misses the moon,” Cruz sings in the song. “And I pray that I’ll be back inside your arms one day soon. And I’m so tired of running ’round and leaving you alone. Baby, I can’t wait to be home.”

Victoria tagged music producer Rodney Jerkins in the clip. Cruz has also been working with manager Scooter Braun on his music career!
