Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars?' Week One Spoilers for Athletes Season!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on Dancing With the Stars!

The first night of Dancing With the Stars: Athletes ended with the elimination of two of the contestants.

TOP 8 REVEALED: These stars are still in the competition!

The 26th season of the hit ABC dancing competition series is having a short four-week season this year and several contestants will be sent home each week.

America voted live during the show and the votes were added to the judges scores to determine who was sent home.

Click inside to find out who went home first…

The two contestants who were sent home on night one were…

Jamie Anderson

Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson paired with Artem Chigvintsev

Johnny Damon

Retired baseball player Johnny Damon paired with Emma Slater