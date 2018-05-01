Top Stories
Why Did Blake Lively Delete All of Her Instagram Posts?

Why Did Blake Lively Delete All of Her Instagram Posts?

Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

*NSYNC Reunites to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

*NSYNC Reunites to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 5:30 am

Amber Rose Shows Off Her Long Blonde Hair & Curves at the Club

Amber Rose Shows Off Her Long Blonde Hair & Curves at the Club

Amber Rose stepped out with a fresh new hairstyle!

The 34-year-old model sported a long blonde wig while hitting up The Argyle on Monday (April 30) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Rose

She also put her curves on display in a plunging red and white striped ensemble, along with a pair of thigh-high black boots, completing her look with hoop earrings and long pink nails.

“If your friends don’t hype you up like this they’re not your real friends 😂 #barbietingz,” she captioned the Instagram video below from that night.

ICYMI, Amber recently reached out to Khloe Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson‘s cheating allegations.

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Just Jared on Facebook
amber rose shows off her long blonde hair and curves at the club 01
amber rose shows off her long blonde hair and curves at the club 02
amber rose shows off her long blonde hair and curves at the club 03
amber rose shows off her long blonde hair and curves at the club 04
amber rose shows off her long blonde hair and curves at the club 05

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Amber Rose

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B was spotted hanging out with one of the Obama girls at a DC music festival - TMZ
  • What do you think of Selena Gomez's new 'do? - Just Jared Jr
  • La Toya Jackson says she still gets messages from Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson has his next directing gig lined up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Two of our favorite CW shows had a reunion over the weekend - Just Jared Jr