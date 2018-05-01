Amber Rose Shows Off Her Long Blonde Hair & Curves at the Club

Amber Rose stepped out with a fresh new hairstyle!

The 34-year-old model sported a long blonde wig while hitting up The Argyle on Monday (April 30) in Los Angeles.

She also put her curves on display in a plunging red and white striped ensemble, along with a pair of thigh-high black boots, completing her look with hoop earrings and long pink nails.

“If your friends don’t hype you up like this they’re not your real friends 😂 #barbietingz,” she captioned the Instagram video below from that night.

ICYMI, Amber recently reached out to Khloe Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson‘s cheating allegations.