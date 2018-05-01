Amy Schumer Reacts to First Ever Tony Award Nomination!

Amy Schumer was nominated for a 2018 Tony Award for her work in the play Meteor Shower, which was on Broadway late last year!

The 36-year-old actress, who was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category, posted a message on Instagram reacting to the big news!

If you missed it, be sure to check out the full list of nominations!

Amy began, “Hey! I got nominated for a TONY for being in Steve Martin’s play “Meteor Shower” i don’t think i have a shot at winning so I’ll thank everyone here. I’m really grateful and proud as hell.”

Amy continued, “Thank you Jerry Zaks for directing and encouraging me. Steve for your confidence in me and for writing this play. Getting to spend time with you laughing and listening to you play the banjo was heaven. @jeremyshamos for being such a great partner. @keeganmic for tirelessly showing up each show and always being so kind. And @laurabenanti for being my absolute partner in crime and making me laugh every day and being my friend and flawless in this play. You are a real broadway star and taught me everything with grace and patience. And you’re a c*nt! All my friends for showing up and supporting me. My girls from home. Comics and friends. My family. @mofischhh for going over lines with me. @kimcaramele and @caramelodies for always showing up for me. Chris and Tati for coming a million times and for loving me. The producers. The crew who were so giving with their work and their time and their baking skills. My girls @andrea_tiller @kimmykuppkakes and @robinfitz for keeping me looking right. Vickie and Kunchok and @clubsodakenny for keeping me safe and getting me Korean food. And the audiences who came. Even tho sometimes I would yell at them for eating m and ms too loud. I’ve dreamt about being on broadway since I was a little idiot and man it delivered. The broadway community made me feel welcome and i think it’s because they know how much love and respect i have for their work. Seeing theater is one of the greatest joys in my life. I’m proud to have studied under Bill Esper at the William Esper studio and of my theater company @collectivenyorg Who I am a founding member of. Thank you @mugsykane As always for your guidance. Thank you. I love you alll! #balmain.”