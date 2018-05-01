Top Stories
Why Did Blake Lively Delete All of Her Instagram Posts?

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 10:23 am

'Ant-Man & the Wasp' Trailer Shows What Happens in Aftermath of 'Civil War' - Watch Now!

Ant-Man and the Wasp has a brand new trailer!

In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to re-balance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more star in the upcoming film, set to be released on July 6.

Check out the trailer, as well as the brand new poster for the movie!
