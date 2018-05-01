Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 2:30 pm

'Arrested Development' Season 4 Is Being Remixed & Rereleased - Season 5 On The Way!

'Arrested Development' Season 4 Is Being Remixed & Rereleased - Season 5 On The Way!

Arrested Development is returning – and being remixed!

The series will return to Netflix on May 4 with a “remixed” 22-episode run of the show’s fourth season, series creator Mitchell Hurwitz announced on Tuesday (May 1).

“The original season four of Arrested Development on Netflix, as some of you know, experimented with a Rashomon-style of storytelling — with each episode dedicated to the adventure of one member of the Bluth family. The goal was that by the end of the season a unified story of cause and effect would emerge for the viewer — full of surprises about how the Bluths were responsible for most of the misery they had endured,” he wrote in a statement.

Now, the season is being re-cut into Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences, and hitting the streaming service on May 4.

Plus, the show’s fifth season is hitting Netflix “soon”!

See the full announcement below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Arrested Development

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B was spotted hanging out with one of the Obama girls at a DC music festival - TMZ
  • What do you think of Selena Gomez's new 'do? - Just Jared Jr
  • La Toya Jackson says she still gets messages from Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson has his next directing gig lined up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Two of our favorite CW shows had a reunion over the weekend - Just Jared Jr