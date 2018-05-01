'Arrested Development' Season 4 Is Being Remixed & Rereleased - Season 5 On The Way!

Arrested Development is returning – and being remixed!

The series will return to Netflix on May 4 with a “remixed” 22-episode run of the show’s fourth season, series creator Mitchell Hurwitz announced on Tuesday (May 1).

“The original season four of Arrested Development on Netflix, as some of you know, experimented with a Rashomon-style of storytelling — with each episode dedicated to the adventure of one member of the Bluth family. The goal was that by the end of the season a unified story of cause and effect would emerge for the viewer — full of surprises about how the Bluths were responsible for most of the misery they had endured,” he wrote in a statement.

Now, the season is being re-cut into Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences, and hitting the streaming service on May 4.

Plus, the show’s fifth season is hitting Netflix “soon”!

See the full announcement below.