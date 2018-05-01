Ashlee Simpson to Return to Reality TV with Husband Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson is no stranger to reality television and she will be making a return to the small screen with her husband Evan Ross by her side!

The 33-year-old entertainer will by joined by her man in the upcoming E! reality series Ashlee and Evan.

This new docu-series “will follow actress and singer Ashlee Simpson-Ross and her husband actor and artist Evan Ross. We’ll get an inside look into this young millennial couple as they try to balance life as new parents with a solid foundation of humor and love. Coming from two famous music families, Ashlee and Evan will take viewers inside the recording of their first duet album. Fans will see Evan’s rising star in music and Ashlee cautiously jumping back into the music world. We will watch as they face challenges and success in their marriage and music while receiving the unwavering support from their legendary families and life-long friends,” according to Deadline.

Ashlee was previously seen in two seasons of The Ashlee Simpson Show on MTV in 2004 and 2005.