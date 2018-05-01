'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Reads Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel' (Video)

Avengers: Infinity War might be breaking box office records since it hit theaters over the weekend, but there will always be haters.

The cast came together to read “Mean Tweets” about themselves during their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (April 30).

The hilarious clip features Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Winston Duke, Elizabeth Olsen, Don Cheadle, Dave Bautista, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pratt, and Chris Evans.

“Don Cheadle look like a mix between a beetle, a muskrat, and a roach,” Don reads before adding, “That’s just f–king dumb.”

“I bet Tom Holland is one of those whitites who clap when the plane lands,” Tom reads as he breaks into laughter.

Watch below!



Mean Tweets – Avengers Edition