Top Stories
Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018: Top 8 Athletes Revealed!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018: Top 8 Athletes Revealed!

*NSYNC Reunites to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

*NSYNC Reunites to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 1:03 am

'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Reads Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel' (Video)

'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Reads Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel' (Video)

Avengers: Infinity War might be breaking box office records since it hit theaters over the weekend, but there will always be haters.

The cast came together to read “Mean Tweets” about themselves during their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (April 30).

The hilarious clip features Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Winston Duke, Elizabeth Olsen, Don Cheadle, Dave Bautista, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pratt, and Chris Evans.

Don Cheadle look like a mix between a beetle, a muskrat, and a roach,” Don reads before adding, “That’s just f–king dumb.”

“I bet Tom Holland is one of those whitites who clap when the plane lands,” Tom reads as he breaks into laughter.

Watch below!


Mean Tweets – Avengers Edition
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Jimmy Kimmel Live
Posted to: Anthony Mackie, Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Olsen, Jimmy Kimmel, Karen Gillan, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Holland, winston duke

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr