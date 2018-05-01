Brad Pitt is Back as Jim Jefferies' Weatherman, Jokes About LeBron James' Height

Brad Pitt has returned to his role as the “weatherman” on The Jim Jefferies Show and this time he’s commenting on the NBA playoffs!

After being welcomed onto the program, the 54-year-old actor said, “Hello, Jim. I know you get this all the time, but can I tell you a joke?”

“Ok here it goes,” Brad said. “I was hanging out with LeBron James and he said ‘How’s the weather down there?’ because he’s tall and I said, ‘The same as it is up there, changing at a pace not before seen in the history of man. Your legacy is pointless. Our people and our memories will all burn.’”

“It’s the middle of the NBA playoffs. I think LeBron’s legacy will be just fine. Do you have a forecast for us, weatherman?” Jim replied.

Brad then gave his forecast and he clearly didn’t know what he was talking about. He said, “Well, we’ve got sunshine in the west, the south, the east, and over here in the north the icecaps are melting and I am so, so scared, Jim?”



Brad Pitt Returns as the Weatherman – The Jim Jefferies Show