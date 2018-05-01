Brooklyn Beckham Is Rumored to Be Dating Lexy Panterra

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly developing a relationship with musician and dancer Lexy Panterra.

The 19-year-old college student recently split from his longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend Chloe Moretz and he has been linked to several women in the past month.

Now, rumors are swirling that Brooklyn is seeing Lexy, 28, after they were spotted out and about in New York City.

“Lexy and Brooklyn had a romantic week in New York City,” a source told Page Six. “They were extremely affectionate and kissing all around town.”

“She has become his new photography muse,” the source added. “He’s been shooting her throughout the week.” Brooklyn even posted a photo of Lexy on his Instagram, which she reposted.

Brooklyn and Lexy have known each other for at least a year. They were photographed together at a Coachella weekend event in 2017. See the full image in the gallery!