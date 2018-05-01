Busy Philipps to Host Late Night Talk Show on E!

Busy Philipps is going to be hosting her own late night talk show for E!

Currently titled Busy Tonight, the show will feature “comedic commentary, interviews and segments that go behind her most popular Instagram stories,” according to THR.

The show will begin filming this summer in Los Angeles. No exact premiere date has been set just yet.

In reaction to the news, Busy took to Twitter and wrote, “THIS IS WHO I AM NOW.” Congrats on the new show, Busy!

The Cut was first to report the news!