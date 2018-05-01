Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 2:10 pm

Busy Philipps to Host Late Night Talk Show on E!

Busy Philipps to Host Late Night Talk Show on E!

Busy Philipps is going to be hosting her own late night talk show for E!

Currently titled Busy Tonight, the show will feature “comedic commentary, interviews and segments that go behind her most popular Instagram stories,” according to THR.

The show will begin filming this summer in Los Angeles. No exact premiere date has been set just yet.

In reaction to the news, Busy took to Twitter and wrote, “THIS IS WHO I AM NOW.” Congrats on the new show, Busy!

The Cut was first to report the news!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Busy Philipps, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B was spotted hanging out with one of the Obama girls at a DC music festival - TMZ
  • What do you think of Selena Gomez's new 'do? - Just Jared Jr
  • La Toya Jackson says she still gets messages from Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson has his next directing gig lined up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Two of our favorite CW shows had a reunion over the weekend - Just Jared Jr