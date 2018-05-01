Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 11:59 am

Camila Cabello Talks About Living With Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Camila Cabello is getting honest about living with OCD.

The 21-year-old “Havana” hit-maker opened up about the disorder in the June 2018 issue of Cosmopolitan, out on Thursday (May 3).

“OCD is weird. I laugh about it now. Everybody has different ways of handling stress. And, for me, if I get really stressed thinking about something, I’ll start to have the same thought over and over again, and no matter how many times I get to the resolution, I feel like something bad is about to happen if I don’t keep thinking about it,” she explained.

“I didn’t know what it was and when I found out, and [learned] how to step back from it, it made me feel so much better. I feel so much more in control of it now. To the point where I’m just like, ‘Aha! OK, this is just my OCD.’ I’ll ask my mom a question for the fourth time, and she’ll be like, ‘That’s OCD. You’ve got to let it go.’”

For more from Camila, head to Cosmopolitan.com.
Photos: Getty Images
