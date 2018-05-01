Chloe Moretz Spends Time With Family in Her Hometown!

Chloe Moretz is spending time with loved ones!

The 21-year-old actress was spotted enjoying time with her family in her hometown on Monday (April 30) in Rome, Georgia.

Chloe was seen grabbing lunch with her family sporting a bright red Dale Earnhardt Jr. Nascar jacket.

Chloe recently looked chic stepping out for the premiere of The Miseducation of Cameron Post earlier in April in New York City.

“Just trying to live my truest pirate life for the #TheMiseducationOfCameronPost premiere at @tribeca!! *insert pirate hook emoji*” Chloe wrote on her Instagram about her premiere outfit.