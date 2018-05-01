Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 5:32 pm

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to John Legend's Tony Nomination for 'Spongebob'

John Legend just got nominated for another Tony Award and his wife Chrissy Teigen didn’t even know that he was eligible!

The singer is one of the many artists who wrote a song for the new musical SpongeBob SquarePants and he is up for Best Original Score thanks to his contribution.

Even though John worked hard on the song, he never told Chrissy that he was involved in the show!

John got nominated for a Tony this morning for a song he apparently wrote for spongebob squarepants. Why does he not tell me when he writes spongebob songs?? What else is he lying about?? Are there other songs out there??” Chrissy tweeted.

John won a Tony Award last year as a producer on the play Jitney.
Photos: Getty
