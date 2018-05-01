Top Stories
Tue, 01 May 2018 at 9:13 pm

Dita Von Teese Hosts Cocktail Party to Celebrate Her Tour

Dita Von Teese takes a sip of her cocktail while hosting a party with Absolut Elyx to celebrate her new Dita Von Teese and the Copper Coupe Tour on Monday (April 30) in New York City.

The 45-year-old burlesque star was joined by Absolut Elyx CEO Jonas Tahlin and other VIPs at the party, where they sipped cocktails out of their signature copper coupe glasses.

The new Dita Von Teese and the Copper Coupe show will be infused with glimmering copper elements throughout, inspired by Absolut Elyx and its unique copper distilling process for the luxury vodka.

dita von teese cocktail party 01
dita von teese cocktail party 02
dita von teese cocktail party 03
dita von teese cocktail party 04
dita von teese cocktail party 05
dita von teese cocktail party 06
dita von teese cocktail party 07
dita von teese cocktail party 08
dita von teese cocktail party 09
dita von teese cocktail party 10
dita von teese cocktail party 11
dita von teese cocktail party 12
dita von teese cocktail party 13
dita von teese cocktail party 14
dita von teese cocktail party 15
dita von teese cocktail party 16

Photos: Phil Barton
