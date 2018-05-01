Dita Von Teese Hosts Cocktail Party to Celebrate Her Tour

Dita Von Teese takes a sip of her cocktail while hosting a party with Absolut Elyx to celebrate her new Dita Von Teese and the Copper Coupe Tour on Monday (April 30) in New York City.

The 45-year-old burlesque star was joined by Absolut Elyx CEO Jonas Tahlin and other VIPs at the party, where they sipped cocktails out of their signature copper coupe glasses.

The new Dita Von Teese and the Copper Coupe show will be infused with glimmering copper elements throughout, inspired by Absolut Elyx and its unique copper distilling process for the luxury vodka.