Dwayne Johnson & John Cena Team Up for 'The Janson Directive'

John Cena is in talks to star in The Janson Directive, which Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is executive producing alongside Dany Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions.

“Found my star!” the 45-year-old Rampage actor captioned the Instagram video below on Monday (April 30). “Congrats to my good bud John Cena on landing the lead role for our movie, THE JANSON DIRECTIVE. A project that myself, @sevenbucksprod, our production partners and Universal Studios have been developing for years now.”

“Congrats man and I’m excited to go on this journey with you,” Dwayne added. “Thank you for your commitment to the role and remember, as your producer if you screw up, I’m coming to set and droppin’ the People’s Elbow on ya. And you know first hand how devastating my elbow drops can be 😉💪🏾 Congrats my friend and let’s go make a good one.”

Dwayne was originally going to star in the film, but due to his busy schedule, he decided it would be best for him to solely produce, Variety reports.

Based on the novel by Robert Ludlum, The Janson Directive follows “a former consular ops agent who, after leaving covert operations due to the high number of sanctioned serial killings, goes into business as private security consultant. Teamed with a sharpshooter, Janson only takes assignments that he believes will lead to helping those in need.”