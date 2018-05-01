Elizabeth Olsen Reveals What She'd Change About Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen would like to change up Scarlet Witch’s costume for future Avengers films.

“It would just not be a cleavage corset,” Elizabeth told Elle of her ideal costume. “I like corsets, but I’d like it to be higher. Everyone has these things that cover them—Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett does. I would like to cover up a bit.”

Elizabeth continued, “It’s funny because sometimes I look around and I’m just like—wow, I’m the only one who has cleavage, and that’s a constant joke because they haven’t really evolved my superhero costume that much. But then you look at where it started in the comic books and it was a leotard and a headband so…oh, it’s horrible, it’s so horrible. So at least they know that’s not cool. But then they made Wonder Woman, you know? And that’s what she’s in. I think of the costumes and what we have to wear—it’s more about iconic images, because that’s what these movies are…. I think that’s the goal with the costumes, and it’s not representing the average woman.”

Avengers: Infinity War is currently in theaters.