Tue, 01 May 2018 at 11:50 am

Elizabeth Olsen Reveals What She'd Change About Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen Reveals What She'd Change About Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen would like to change up Scarlet Witch’s costume for future Avengers films.

“It would just not be a cleavage corset,” Elizabeth told Elle of her ideal costume. “I like corsets, but I’d like it to be higher. Everyone has these things that cover them—Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett does. I would like to cover up a bit.”

Elizabeth continued, “It’s funny because sometimes I look around and I’m just like—wow, I’m the only one who has cleavage, and that’s a constant joke because they haven’t really evolved my superhero costume that much. But then you look at where it started in the comic books and it was a leotard and a headband so…oh, it’s horrible, it’s so horrible. So at least they know that’s not cool. But then they made Wonder Woman, you know? And that’s what she’s in. I think of the costumes and what we have to wear—it’s more about iconic images, because that’s what these movies are…. I think that’s the goal with the costumes, and it’s not representing the average woman.”

Avengers: Infinity War is currently in theaters.
