Elsa Pataky Gets Real About Chris Hemsworth Marriage: 'I Don't Know How We Survived'

Elsa Pataky is getting real about her marriage to Chris Hemsworth and how they moved so fast at the beginning of their relationship.

“We did everything very quickly – I don’t know how we survived as a couple. We were married and then a year after we had kids,” Elsa told Vogue Australia. “It puts a lot of pressure on a marriage, but we came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities but love each other so much. We make it work.”

The couple met in 2010 and married in December of that year. They welcomed daughter India in 2012 and twin sons Sasha and Tristan in 2014. Chris‘ Marvel film Thor hit theaters in 2011 and thrust him into international stardom.

“So I think our years together have been great. Every marriage has ups and downs – it’s constant work to be in a successful marriage and stay together forever. Chris’s parents have been together all their lives, and that’s such a beautiful thing, and their families are so close,” Elsa added.

See photos of Chris and Elsa over the years…