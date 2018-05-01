Emma Stone Keeps a Low Profile at JFK Airport in NYC

Emma Stone makes her way through JFK Airport with pal Noah Gonzalez on Sunday afternoon (April 29) in New York City.

The 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress tried to stay incognito in a low, black baseball hat, blazer, and jeans as she arrived in town.

The day before, Emma was spotted looking chic in an all white outfit as she shot a new commercial for Louis Vuitton on the streets of Los Angeles.

Emma‘s got an exciting new show coming up on Netflix: it’s called Maniac, co-starring Jonah Hill. See the first pictures from the show!

