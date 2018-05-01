Enrique Iglesias Shares New Photo of One of His Adorable Twins!

Enrique Iglesias shared a brand new photo showing the face of one of his twins with Anna Kournikova – and the baby is so cute!

The 42-year-old singer captioned the photo, “I still can’t believe….. you’re mine.” So cute!

Four months ago, Enrique and Anna welcomed twins Lucy and Nicholas Iglesias. The couple kept the pregnancy and birth a secret, but lately, they’ve been sharing more photos of their kiddos.

