'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 1:00 pm

Enrique Iglesias Shares New Photo of One of His Adorable Twins!

Enrique Iglesias shared a brand new photo showing the face of one of his twins with Anna Kournikova – and the baby is so cute!

The 42-year-old singer captioned the photo, “I still can’t believe….. you’re mine.” So cute!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Enrique Iglesias

Four months ago, Enrique and Anna welcomed twins Lucy and Nicholas Iglesias. The couple kept the pregnancy and birth a secret, but lately, they’ve been sharing more photos of their kiddos.

Check out the newest photo of Enrique with one of his twin babies…
Photos: Getty
