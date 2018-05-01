Get to Know 'For the People' Actress Susannah Flood with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Susannah Flood is the scene-stealing newcomer on the new Shondaland series For The People and we learned more about her for a 10 Fun Facts feature!

You might recognize Susannah from her work on Chicago Fire or for her stage roles, including Broadway’s The Cherry Orchard. Check out the fun facts below:

1. I was born in New York City.

2. My favorite book is “Middlemarch.”

3. I was on the Lightweight Women’s Crew Team in college.

4. Like Kate, I love to swim.

5. Like Kate, I went to a state school and I’m proud of it (UC Berkeley – Go Bears). Also like Kate, I’m an over-achiever, so the lowest grade I ever got was a B+ (in Physics), was on the Dean’s List 7 out of 8 semesters, wrote an honors thesis (called “Narrative Pathology and the Structure of Regret) and graduated summa cum laude. I did not make a lot of friends during that time.

6. I’m still, even three months after wrapping, so identified with Kate Littlejohn in my mind that at first I mistook this article to be ten fun facts about her, not me, and it was almost an identical list, for example…

7. Kate Littlejohn knows all the words to “Anaconda” and so do I.

8. Neither Kate nor I have any tattoos.

9. Kate DOES NOT like mayonnaise and neither do I. It’s just too vague. Neither here nor there. No thank you.

10. Kate Littlejohn loves old movies and so do I (my favorite is “It’s A Wonderful Life”) but for plain fun I’m a die-hard RuPaul’s Drag Race fan.

Bonus Fact: For The People is my first time on TV as anything more than a guest star, so the circumstance of having a new job that intimidates you and inspires you, like Kate does, was pretty easy to get behind while we shot this whole first season. (I came up in downtown New York theater, which is still where I live and breathe.)

