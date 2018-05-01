Top Stories
Tue, 01 May 2018 at 10:38 am

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How Her Kids Feel About Her Engagement to Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How Her Kids Feel About Her Engagement to Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow made an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday (May 1) and gushed all about her engagement to producer Brad Falchuk.

“It’s a very happy time, I have to say,” the 45-year-old actress said of her engagement. “I’m super lucky in that I have these incredible relationships in my life. To feel that love and support … is really, really special.”

When asked how Apple, 13, and Moses, 12, feel about the engagement, she gushed, “They are excited.” Gwyneth‘s two kids are from her marriage to Chris Martin.
