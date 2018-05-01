Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 3:54 pm

Hailee Steinfeld Confirms New Music Is On The Way

Hailee Steinfeld just teased some major news!

The 21-year-old singer and actress took the time to answer one fan’s very important question on Twitter: “Will you drop new music before going on tour?”

Hailee had one simple answer to the question, “Yes”.

Hailee is set to join Katy Perry on Witness: The Tour in the UK in June before kicking off the Voicenotes Tour with Charlie Puth in July.

Be sure to head to HaileeSteinfeldOfficial.com for a full list of summer tour dates and links to purchase tickets!

ARE YOU EXCITED for new Hailee Steinfeld music??
Photos: Getty
