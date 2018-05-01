Top Stories
Why Did Blake Lively Delete All of Her Instagram Posts?

Why Did Blake Lively Delete All of Her Instagram Posts?

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 11:25 am

Hailee Steinfeld Hits the Red Carpet & Performs at Indonesia Choice Awards 2018!

Hailee Steinfeld Hits the Red Carpet & Performs at Indonesia Choice Awards 2018!

Hailee Steinfeld is a stunner on the red carpet!

The 21-year-old singer and actress was in attendance at The 2018 Indonesia Choice Awards at Sentul International Convention Centre on Sunday night (April 29) in Bogor, Indonesia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailee Steinfeld

During the awards ceremony, Hailee also hit the stage to perform a collection of her biggest hits, including “Love Myself,” “Most Girls,” “Rock Bottom,” “Starving” and “Let Me Go.”

“Thank you Indonesia for having me in your beautiful country. I had an amazing time tonight at the Indonesian Choice Awards! I can’t wait to come back. 🧚🏼‍♀️🧚🏼‍♀️🧚🏼‍♀️🧚🏼‍♀️,” Hailee wrote on her Instagram following the performance.
Just Jared on Facebook
hailee steinfeld indonesia music awards 2018 01 2
hailee steinfeld indonesia music awards 2018 01
hailee steinfeld indonesia music awards 2018 02 3
hailee steinfeld indonesia music awards 2018 02
hailee steinfeld indonesia music awards 2018 03
hailee steinfeld indonesia music awards 2018 04
hailee steinfeld indonesia music awards 2018 05
hailee steinfeld indonesia music awards 2018 06
hailee steinfeld indonesia music awards 2018 07
hailee steinfeld indonesia music awards 2018 08
hailee steinfeld indonesia music awards 2018 11

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Hailee Steinfeld

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B was spotted hanging out with one of the Obama girls at a DC music festival - TMZ
  • What do you think of Selena Gomez's new 'do? - Just Jared Jr
  • La Toya Jackson says she still gets messages from Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson has his next directing gig lined up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Two of our favorite CW shows had a reunion over the weekend - Just Jared Jr