Hailee Steinfeld Hits the Red Carpet & Performs at Indonesia Choice Awards 2018!

Hailee Steinfeld is a stunner on the red carpet!

The 21-year-old singer and actress was in attendance at The 2018 Indonesia Choice Awards at Sentul International Convention Centre on Sunday night (April 29) in Bogor, Indonesia.

During the awards ceremony, Hailee also hit the stage to perform a collection of her biggest hits, including “Love Myself,” “Most Girls,” “Rock Bottom,” “Starving” and “Let Me Go.”

“Thank you Indonesia for having me in your beautiful country. I had an amazing time tonight at the Indonesian Choice Awards! I can’t wait to come back. 🧚🏼‍♀️🧚🏼‍♀️🧚🏼‍♀️🧚🏼‍♀️,” Hailee wrote on her Instagram following the performance.