'Happy Death Day' Sequel Confirmed, Jessica Rothe to Star!

Jessica Rothe has been confirmed to star in a sequel to her hit horror movie Happy Death Day!

The Blumhouse movie will also bring back Israel Broussard as her boyfriend Carter.

Joining the cast are Life of Pi actor Suraj Sharma as Samar Ghosh, a science enthusiast and geek who enjoys coding in his spare time, and Sarah Yarkin as Dre Morgan, a science geek and tom-boy with a sleepy feline gaze who is Samar’s partner-in-crime, according to Deadline.

Production on the sequel is set to begin on May 10.