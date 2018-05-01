Top Stories
Why Did Blake Lively Delete All of Her Instagram Posts?

Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

*NSYNC Reunites to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 4:00 am

Helen Mirren is Supported by Famous Friends at Chaplin Award Gala 2018!

Helen Mirren is Supported by Famous Friends at Chaplin Award Gala 2018!

Helen Mirren cozies up to pals Vin Diesel along with Robert De Niro and wife Grace Hightower at the 2018 Chaplin Award Gala on Monday night (April 30) at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 72-year-old Oscar-winning actress went pretty in a black gown covered in red poppies as she was accompanied by husband Taylor Hackford.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Helen Mirren

Helen was honored at the event for her long-standing career in which she’s won countless awards including an Oscar, Olivier, and Tony.

Also in attendance at the event was Tony Bennett and wife Susan.

FYI: Helen is wearing a Valentino dress and David Webb jewelry while carrying a Judith Leiber clutch.

25+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
