Top Stories
Why Did Blake Lively Delete All of Her Instagram Posts?

Why Did Blake Lively Delete All of Her Instagram Posts?

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 10:22 am

James Marsden On Avoiding New Technology: 'Like To Keep It Simple'

James Marsden On Avoiding New Technology: 'Like To Keep It Simple'

James Marsden is dapper as he poses for photographs at the premiere of season two of his hit show Westworld held at the Museum of Contemporary Art on Tuesday (May 1) in Sydney, Australia.

While promoting the HBO series, the 44-year-old actor revealed why he avoids the latest hi-tech gadgets.

James said he “likes to keep it simple,” by driving a manual car and using a landline telephone. “I’m not going to try to keep up. I am going to drive my manual five-speed car. I will use my rotary phone. I am fine with analog. You have to run 90 miles an hour to keep up with everything and it can be too much.”

“They don’t know a time when we didn’t have the internet, YouTube and cars that can drive themselves,” James said on raising his kids – Jack, 17, and Mary, 12 – in high-digital world.
Just Jared on Facebook
james marsden on avoiding new technology like to keep it simple 01
james marsden on avoiding new technology like to keep it simple 02
james marsden on avoiding new technology like to keep it simple 03
james marsden on avoiding new technology like to keep it simple 04

Credit: Don Arnold; Photos: WireImage, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: James Marsden

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B was spotted hanging out with one of the Obama girls at a DC music festival - TMZ
  • What do you think of Selena Gomez's new 'do? - Just Jared Jr
  • La Toya Jackson says she still gets messages from Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson has his next directing gig lined up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Two of our favorite CW shows had a reunion over the weekend - Just Jared Jr