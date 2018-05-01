James Marsden On Avoiding New Technology: 'Like To Keep It Simple'

James Marsden is dapper as he poses for photographs at the premiere of season two of his hit show Westworld held at the Museum of Contemporary Art on Tuesday (May 1) in Sydney, Australia.

While promoting the HBO series, the 44-year-old actor revealed why he avoids the latest hi-tech gadgets.

James said he “likes to keep it simple,” by driving a manual car and using a landline telephone. “I’m not going to try to keep up. I am going to drive my manual five-speed car. I will use my rotary phone. I am fine with analog. You have to run 90 miles an hour to keep up with everything and it can be too much.”

“They don’t know a time when we didn’t have the internet, YouTube and cars that can drive themselves,” James said on raising his kids – Jack, 17, and Mary, 12 – in high-digital world.