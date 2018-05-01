Top Stories
Tue, 01 May 2018 at 10:37 pm

Jennifer Garner Shares Super Funny Note From Son Samuel!

Jennifer Garner chats on the phone while running a couple of errands on Tuesday afternoon (May 1) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 46-year-old Love, Simon actress kept things cool in a black sweater, jeans, and black sneakers as she stepped out for the day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

The day before, Jen took to Instagram to share a super funny note written by her 6-year-old son Samuel!

“In case Monday has got you down, focus on the little things that make you happy. #proudmom #ilovefarts #boymom,” Jen captioned the below photo.
Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Jennifer Garner, Samuel Affleck

