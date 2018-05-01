Jennifer Lopez Joins 'World of Dance' Team at FYC Event

Jennifer Lopez hits the red carpet for the For Your Consideration event to promote World of Dance on Tuesday (May 1) at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Calif.

The 48-year-old entertainer was joined by her fellow judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough, as well as host Jenna Dewan.

World of Dance aired last summer and it will be eligible for awards at the upcoming Emmys. The second season is set to premiere on May 29 with an increased order of 16 episodes, compared to last year’s 10.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Sergio Hudson dress and Christian Louboutin shoes. Jenna is wearing a Cinq a Sept top, a Tanya Taylor skirt, Olgana shoes, a Sylva & Cie ring, and Alexis Bittar earrings.

40+ pictures inside of the World of Dance team at the event…