Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Kanye West Reveals What Happened After Getting Liposuction in 2016

Kanye West Reveals What Happened After Getting Liposuction in 2016

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 11:13 pm

Jennifer Lopez Joins 'World of Dance' Team at FYC Event

Jennifer Lopez Joins 'World of Dance' Team at FYC Event

Jennifer Lopez hits the red carpet for the For Your Consideration event to promote World of Dance on Tuesday (May 1) at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Calif.

The 48-year-old entertainer was joined by her fellow judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough, as well as host Jenna Dewan.

World of Dance aired last summer and it will be eligible for awards at the upcoming Emmys. The second season is set to premiere on May 29 with an increased order of 16 episodes, compared to last year’s 10.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Sergio Hudson dress and Christian Louboutin shoes. Jenna is wearing a Cinq a Sept top, a Tanya Taylor skirt, Olgana shoes, a Sylva & Cie ring, and Alexis Bittar earrings.

40+ pictures inside of the World of Dance team at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 01
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 02
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 03
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 04
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 05
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 06
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 07
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 08
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 09
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 10
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 11
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 12
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 13
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 14
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 15
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 16
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 17
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 18
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 19
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 20
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 21
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 22
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 23
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 24
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 25
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 26
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 27
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 28
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 29
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 30
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 31
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 32
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 33
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 34
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 35
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 36
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 37
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 38
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 39
jennifer lopez jenna dewan world of dance event 40

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Derek Hough, Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, World of Dance

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B was spotted hanging out with one of the Obama girls at a DC music festival - TMZ
  • What do you think of Selena Gomez's new 'do? - Just Jared Jr
  • La Toya Jackson says she still gets messages from Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson has his next directing gig lined up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Two of our favorite CW shows had a reunion over the weekend - Just Jared Jr