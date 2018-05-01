Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tue, 01 May 2018

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Issues Statement After Physical Altercation with Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro got into a physical fight with his now ex girlfriend Jen Harley during an Instagram Live Stream, and he’s now breaking his silence on the incident.

“I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans. This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority,” Ronnie said in a statement (via Us Weekly).

If you don’t know, Jen and Ronnie welcomed a child, Ariana Sky, in April. The couple have seemingly been feuding for days.
