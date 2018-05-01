Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tue, 01 May 2018

Jessica Chastain to Star in Female Driven Spy Thriller with Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz & More!

Jessica Chastain to Star in Female Driven Spy Thriller with Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz & More!

This is one amazing cast!

Jessica Chastain is teaming up with Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing and Lupita Nyong’o for a spy thriller movie titles 355, described as a “large scale espionage film,” Deadline reports.

All the women will play international spies in the movie, which is described to be in the style of other films like The Bourne Identity, Mission: Impossible and James Bond.

Theresa Rebeck will write the script with Simon Kinberg set to direct. The hope is that the movie will become a franchise.
