'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 2:05 pm

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Couple Up for a Date in West Hollywood!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are so cute together!

The engaged 28-year-old DNCE star and the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress were spotted together throughout the day on Monday (April 30) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The two were seen walking back to their car after stopping at Alfred Coffee.

Sophie sported a hat in support of Oprah Winfrey running for president in 2020! Joe kept it casual with a New York Yankees jean jacket.

The two were seen holding hands on their way into Craig’s restaurant later that night.

