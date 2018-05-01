Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Couple Up for a Date in West Hollywood!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are so cute together!

The engaged 28-year-old DNCE star and the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress were spotted together throughout the day on Monday (April 30) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

The two were seen walking back to their car after stopping at Alfred Coffee.

Sophie sported a hat in support of Oprah Winfrey running for president in 2020! Joe kept it casual with a New York Yankees jean jacket.

The two were seen holding hands on their way into Craig’s restaurant later that night.