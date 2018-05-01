Top Stories
Tue, 01 May 2018 at 8:54 pm

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Couple Up for Afternoon Workout!

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Couple Up for Afternoon Workout!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are all smiles as they leave the gym on Tuesday afternoon (May 1) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 28-year-old DNCE frontman kept things cool in a black hoodie, backwards baseball hat, and running leggings while the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress went makeup-free in a black hoodie and leggings for their workout.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

Over the weekend, Joe and Sophie had some fun hanging out with friends at the 2018 Stagecoach Country Music Festival!

Check out a video of Joe rocking out at the festival!

I had a little fun at #stagecoach this weekend 🤠

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

