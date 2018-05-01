Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Couple Up for Afternoon Workout!
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are all smiles as they leave the gym on Tuesday afternoon (May 1) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 28-year-old DNCE frontman kept things cool in a black hoodie, backwards baseball hat, and running leggings while the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress went makeup-free in a black hoodie and leggings for their workout.
Over the weekend, Joe and Sophie had some fun hanging out with friends at the 2018 Stagecoach Country Music Festival!
