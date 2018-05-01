John Mulaney Reveals He Gets Mistaken for 'The Flash's Grant Gustin All The Time!

John Mulaney hit Seth Meyers‘ couch on last night’s episode of Late Night and revealed the one actor he gets mistaken for from time to time.

“This has been happening a lot,” the 35-year-old comedian revealed to Seth. “I’m not saying I look like The Flash [Grant Gustin], but I’ve been told enough. It’s happened enough that I need to say something. I’m not The Flash.”

John also explains why comedians make fun of Florida all the time, gives his take on Trump‘s scandals, reminisces about his time as a writer for SNL with Seth, and promotes his new Netflix special Kid Gorgeous, which drops on May 1.



John Mulaney Reminisces About His Time as a Writer at SNL

John Mulaney Explains Why Comedians Always Make Fun of Florida