Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 12:12 pm

John Mulaney Reveals He Gets Mistaken for 'The Flash's Grant Gustin All The Time!

John Mulaney Reveals He Gets Mistaken for 'The Flash's Grant Gustin All The Time!

John Mulaney hit Seth Meyers‘ couch on last night’s episode of Late Night and revealed the one actor he gets mistaken for from time to time.

“This has been happening a lot,” the 35-year-old comedian revealed to Seth. “I’m not saying I look like The Flash [Grant Gustin], but I’ve been told enough. It’s happened enough that I need to say something. I’m not The Flash.”

John also explains why comedians make fun of Florida all the time, gives his take on Trump‘s scandals, reminisces about his time as a writer for SNL with Seth, and promotes his new Netflix special Kid Gorgeous, which drops on May 1.


John Mulaney Reminisces About His Time as a Writer at SNL

Click inside to watch the rest of John Mulaney’s appearance on Late Night…


John Mulaney Explains Why Comedians Always Make Fun of Florida
Just Jared on Facebook
john mulaney reveals he gets mistaken for the flashs grant gustin all the time 01
john mulaney reveals he gets mistaken for the flashs grant gustin all the time 02
john mulaney reveals he gets mistaken for the flashs grant gustin all the time 03

Photos: NBC
Posted to: John Mulaney, Seth Meyers

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B was spotted hanging out with one of the Obama girls at a DC music festival - TMZ
  • What do you think of Selena Gomez's new 'do? - Just Jared Jr
  • La Toya Jackson says she still gets messages from Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson has his next directing gig lined up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Two of our favorite CW shows had a reunion over the weekend - Just Jared Jr