Kacey Musgraves Debuts 'Space Cowboy' Music Video!

Kacey Musgraves has just dropped the raw and reflective music video for her latest single “Space Cowboy,” and you can watch it right here!

The track is lifted from the 29-year-old Grammy-winning singer’s third studio album, Golden Hour, which was released back in March.

Directed by Courtney Phillips, the clip follows said “Space Cowboy” on horseback, riding the dirt roads of Mexico City into an ink-blot storm.

Kacey joins Harry Styles‘ 2018 tour on May 6 in Dallas, and she will make her Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest on May 12.



Kacey Musgraves – ‘Space Cowboy’ (Official Music Video)