Kanye West Clarifies Comments About Slavery in New Series of Tweets

Kanye West is speaking out again to clarify the comments that he made about slavery.

While visiting the TMZ offices, he said, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years… For 400 years? That sounds like a choice.” He later added, “You were there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally imprisoned.”

In a series of tweets sent out hours later, Kanye clarified the “choice” comment and why he brought up “400 years.”

“to make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will,” Kanye tweeted. He added, “the reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought. It was just an idea.”

we need to have open discussions and ideas on unsettled pain — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018 to make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

