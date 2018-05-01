Kanye West Clarifies Comments About Slavery in New Series of Tweets
Kanye West is speaking out again to clarify the comments that he made about slavery.
While visiting the TMZ offices, he said, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years… For 400 years? That sounds like a choice.” He later added, “You were there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally imprisoned.”
In a series of tweets sent out hours later, Kanye clarified the “choice” comment and why he brought up “400 years.”
“to make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will,” Kanye tweeted. He added, “the reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought. It was just an idea.”
we need to have open discussions and ideas on unsettled pain
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018
to make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018
My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018
They cut out our tongues so we couldn't communicate to each other. I will not allow my tongue to be cut
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018
Kanye vs the media is modern day Willie Linch theory.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018
they hung the most powerful in order to force fear into the others.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018
they can no longer stop our voice.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018
the Nat Turner movie never made it anywhere because it showed slaves revolting. I understand why my god brother Puff calls his network revolt.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018
if this was 148 years ago I would have been more like Harriet or Nat
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018
the universe has a plan. I knew that TMZ would be awesome.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018
we are programmed to always talk and fight race issues. We need to update our conversation.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018
the reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can't be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought It was just an idea
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018
once again I am being attacked for presenting new ideas
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018
in school we need to learn how magic Johnson built his business not always about the past. Matter fact I've never even heard of a high school class that presents future ideas
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018
when the media masses and scholars talk about what started today. Here's a title …
the overground hell road
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 2, 2018
I freed a thousand slaves I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves. – Harriet Tubman
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 2, 2018