Kanye West Heads Back to His Office After His Controversial TMZ Live Appearance

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 7:38 pm

Kanye West is heading back to the office.

The 40-year-old The Life of Pablo rapper was seen walking to his office with a friend on Tuesday (May 1) in Los Angeles.

While walking back, a member of the public rapped to Kanye from the side of the road.

Kanye made an appearance on TMZ Live during the day, where he controversially spoke out about slavery, freedom of thought and pharmaceuticals, among other topics. He also revealed that he underwent surgery in 2016 for liposuction, and became addicted to painkillers.
