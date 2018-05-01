Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 4:33 pm

Kanye West Reveals He Became Addicted to Painkillers After Liposuction Surgery in 2016

Kanye West is opening up about his breakdown that landed him in the hospital back in 2016.

The 40-year-old Yeezus rapper revealed during a TMZ Live broadcast on Tuesday (May 1) that he was “drugged the f–k out” while visiting President-elect Donald Trump back in December of 2016.

He explained that he was addicted to the painkillers prescribed after his liposuction surgery. He also started to take them more during the Life of Pablo tour, he admitted. The tour then ended early after he was hospitalized.

“I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for y’all,” he told TMZ.

Kanye is not happy with the amount of medicine he was prescribed, and thinks it speaks to a larger issue in America.

Watch below.
