Kanye West Was Upset That Jay-Z Didn't Attend His Wedding

Kanye West is opening up about what led to his feud with former best friend and frequent collaborator Jay-Z.

The 40-year-old rapper got married to Kim Kardashian in 2014, but Jay and his wife Beyonce were not in attendance at the wedding.

“I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not going to miss a wedding,” Kanye said in his two-hour interview on iHeartRadio‘s The Breakfast Club.

“I’m not using this interview to put out any negative things, but I gotta state my truth,” he added. “You just start coming up with all type of crazy things in your head, like ‘Why?’”

Kanye says he is “past it” and also admitted that he never asked Jay why he didn’t attend.