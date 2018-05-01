Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Kanye West Reveals What Happened After Getting Liposuction in 2016

Kanye West Reveals What Happened After Getting Liposuction in 2016

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 11:30 pm

Kanye West Was Upset That Jay-Z Didn't Attend His Wedding

Kanye West Was Upset That Jay-Z Didn't Attend His Wedding

Kanye West is opening up about what led to his feud with former best friend and frequent collaborator Jay-Z.

The 40-year-old rapper got married to Kim Kardashian in 2014, but Jay and his wife Beyonce were not in attendance at the wedding.

“I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not going to miss a wedding,” Kanye said in his two-hour interview on iHeartRadio‘s The Breakfast Club.

“I’m not using this interview to put out any negative things, but I gotta state my truth,” he added. “You just start coming up with all type of crazy things in your head, like ‘Why?’”

Kanye says he is “past it” and also admitted that he never asked Jay why he didn’t attend.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jay Z, Kanye West

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B was spotted hanging out with one of the Obama girls at a DC music festival - TMZ
  • What do you think of Selena Gomez's new 'do? - Just Jared Jr
  • La Toya Jackson says she still gets messages from Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson has his next directing gig lined up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Two of our favorite CW shows had a reunion over the weekend - Just Jared Jr