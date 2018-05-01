Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 5:30 pm

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Pair Up for a Grocery Run!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Pair Up for a Grocery Run!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are off on a grocery run!

The two stars were seen heading out together on Monday (April 30) on the way to the grocery shop in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katharine McPhee

Katharine was on hand earlier in the day to announce the nominations in all of the categories for the 2018 Tony Awards alongside Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. from Hamilton. The two also starred in Smash together, so it was a mini-reunion!

Katharine recently made her Broadway debut in the musical Waitress in April, playing the role of Jenna, which was also played by the play’s own composer Sara Bareilles.
Just Jared on Facebook
katharine mcphee david foster shopping may 2018 01
katharine mcphee david foster shopping may 2018 02
katharine mcphee david foster shopping may 2018 03
katharine mcphee david foster shopping may 2018 04
katharine mcphee david foster shopping may 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: David Foster, Katharine McPhee

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B was spotted hanging out with one of the Obama girls at a DC music festival - TMZ
  • What do you think of Selena Gomez's new 'do? - Just Jared Jr
  • La Toya Jackson says she still gets messages from Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson has his next directing gig lined up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Two of our favorite CW shows had a reunion over the weekend - Just Jared Jr