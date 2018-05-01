Katharine McPhee & David Foster Pair Up for a Grocery Run!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are off on a grocery run!

The two stars were seen heading out together on Monday (April 30) on the way to the grocery shop in New York City.

Katharine was on hand earlier in the day to announce the nominations in all of the categories for the 2018 Tony Awards alongside Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. from Hamilton. The two also starred in Smash together, so it was a mini-reunion!

Katharine recently made her Broadway debut in the musical Waitress in April, playing the role of Jenna, which was also played by the play’s own composer Sara Bareilles.