Katharine McPhee & Leslie Odom, Jr. Reunite To Announce Tony Awards 2018 Nominations!

Katharine McPhee happily strikes a pose while attending the 2018 Tony Awards Nominations Announcement held at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts on Tuesday (May 1) in New York City.

The 34-year-old entertainer, who is currently starring in Waitress, got up bright and early to announce the nominations in all of the categories alongside Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. from Hamilton.

In case you didn’t know, Leslie and Katharine go back to the days of Smash as well so this was a bit of a reunion for them.

“We had a few laughs this morning announcing the @thetonyawards nominations!,” Katharine wrote on Instagram. “Who knew Spongebob was so hard to say! 😂 Congrats to all the nominees! 🎉”

The 2018 Tony Awards will be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban and are set to broadcast live on June 10 on CBS – For the full list of nominees click here!