Kesha Describes the 'Huge Turning Point' in Her Life: 'It Was Scary'

Kesha is stunning on the cover of Cosmopolitan‘s June 2018 issue, on newsstands May 8.

Here’s what the 31-year-old singer had to share with the mag:

On her initial rise to fame in 2009: “I thought I had to be very tough and really strong and portray that I didn’t give a f**k, and that just was not the case. I was pretending like everything was great all the time.”

On overcoming body issues and an eating disorder: “The final straw was when I was with my mom at a family dinner party and I was so anxious. Driving home, I had to pull over, and I was like, I can’t keep this secret anymore. It was scary, but I finally put my foot down and chose life. That was a huge turning point. I’m not a size. I’m not a number. I am a strong, badass, motherf**king woman, and quite frankly, I like my junk. Ten years ago, I never thought I’d be able to say that.”

On her latest album, Rainbow—the first she’s released since the start of her multiyear legal battle with her former producer: “I would write, and pain would turn into art, and the art would turn into healing, and the heal­ing turned into a record. And then I was nominated for a Grammy!”

On her upcoming 30-city Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore tour: “I’ve taken ownership of myself. I’m taking control of my life and my name and the music it’s attached to. I’m not, like, a sad sap now. There are a couple of ballads, but my show is still extremely fun. I’m not going to be less crazy. There’s an awesome band, and there’s dancing and glitter. That’s a promise I will keep—there will always be glitter.”

